Philadelphia makes pitch to host 2026 Fifa World Cup games

A Fifa delegation will visit Philadelphia on Wednesday as the city makes its pitch to host a slate of games in the 2026 World Cup.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and a host of local sports stars will welcome Fifa's 24-person delegation to Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday morning.

The committee will tour 17 U.S. cities before selecting 10 to take part in the first men's World Cup in the United States since 1994. The U.S. hosted the Women's World Cup in 1999 and 2003.

Co-chairs of Philadelphia's bid to bring the World Cup to the City of Brotherly Love includes Carli Lloyd, Julie and Zach Ertz, Alejandro Bedoya and Heather Mitts.

North America beat out Morocco's bid for the 2026 World Cup four years ago, making it the first tournament since 2002 that will be hosted by more than one nation. The 2026 World Cup will also feature an expanded field of teams from 32 to 48 and 80 matches.

U.S. Soccer chief Sunil Gulati told ESPN that Mexico and Canada will each host 10 games and the U.S. will handle the quarterfinals through the finals.

Other U.S. cities making a bid to host World Cup games include New York City, Los Angeles, Miami and Dallas.

