2021 Broad Street Run: Course changes, new finish line

The 2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run will have some course changes and a new finish line, the city announced Tuesday.

The annual 10-mile run will take place at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct 10.

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation announced that proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is required for in-person participation. Runners will need to have received their final shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 26, which is two weeks before the run.

Course Changes:

At City Hall, runners will be diverted off Broad Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard. They will run west on John F. Kennedy Boulevard toward 16th Street. They will turn left onto 16th Street; run south to Market Street; make a left on Market Street for one block before following 15th Street south to South Penn Street in order to return to Broad Street.

Runners will again be diverted off Broad Street in South Philadelphia, turning east at Hartranft Street. The course follows Hartranft Street to Citizens Bank Way, where runners make a right before hitting Pattison Avenue. The final stretch of the 2021 race course is along Pattison Avenue, and runners will cross the intersection at Broad Street just before they reach the finish line.

New Finish Line:

Due to planned construction in the Navy Yard along League Island Boulevard, this year’s race will end on Pattison Avenue just west of Broad Street. As a result, the course was adjusted to maintain the race’s 10-mile distance while adjusting for the relocated finish line on Pattison Avenue.

The awards ceremony, medal distribution, and other finishing line activities will take place in the parking lot next to the NovaCare facility (1566-1999 Pattison Avenue).

