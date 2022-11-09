Philadelphia man arrested, charged in death of woman found in Maple Shade motel

article

A Philadelphia man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman found in a Maple Shade motel in May.

Burlington County officials said 26-year-old Alexander Rivera, of Philadelphia’s Mayfair section, was taken into custody without incident at his home November 4th.

Rivera is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, among other related charges, in the death of 36-year-old Michelle Johnston. He is being held in a Philadelphia jail, awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

Officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on the 2800 block of Route 73 for a report of an unresponsive woman May 11, just before 11:30 in the morning.

Johnston’s death was determined by the Burlington County Medical Examiner to be a homicide. She died by strangulation and multiple stab wounds.

Officials say they are continuing to investigate the case.