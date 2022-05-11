Police: Woman found dead in Burlington County motel room

article

Authorities in New Jersey are investigating an "apparent homicide" after a woman was found dead inside a motel room Wednesday morning.

Officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on the 2800 block of Route 73 for a report of an unresponsive woman.

Authorities did not share the name of the victim or speculate how she died.

Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Advertisement

No arrests have been reported as Maple Shade detective continue to investigate.