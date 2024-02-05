Philadelphia man charged, accused of threatening to rape, kill 8 victims using antisemitic, Islamophobic slurs

article

A Philadelphia man is facing charges after officials say he made multiple phone calls threatening victims using antisemitic and Islamophobic slurs

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced Monday that Yaniv Gola, 50 was charged with eight counts of interstate communication of threats.

Officials say between August 2, 2022 and November 5, 2023, Gola used a voice-over service to mask his phone number and make telephone calls threatening to injure, rape and kill eight different victims.

If convicted, Gola faces a maximum possible sentence of 40 years imprisonment, three years of supervised release, a $2,000,000 fine and an $800 special assessment.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney J. Jeanette Kang.



