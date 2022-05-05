Philadelphia man charged in deadly shooting he claimed was accidental, police say

article

A Philadelphia man is facing murder charges after authorities say he claimed to have accidentally shot the driver of a car his was riding in last weekend.

Marcus Moore, 34, was arrested Wednesday and charged with homicide in the shooting death of Maurice Jones early Sunday morning.

According to investigators, Moore and two others were inside a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Morris when he was shot on I-95 near Columbus Boulevard.

Police said Moore drove the Jeep to the emergency room at Jefferson Hospital and left in the car by the time officers arrived. Morris was later pronounced dead.

Police later found the Jeep abandoned near the intersection of Front Street and Washington Avenue. Investigators found a bullet hole in the driver's seat and the center console.

When Moore was arrested on Wednesday, authorities say he confessed to the shooting and claimed that it was accidental.