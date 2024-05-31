Philadelphia man pleads guilty in Atlantic City stabbing death
MAYS LANDING, NJ - A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in a fatal Atlantic City stabbing.
Andrew Osborne, 35, admitted to stabbing Egg Harbor Township resident Brian Wilkinson to death inside his hotel room at the Ocean Casino in September 2022. Authorities say Osborne then fled to Philadelphia with his wife, where police located and arrested him.
Osborne is due for sentencing on August 22. The recommended sentence is 25 years in New Jersey State Prison with parole eligibility after about 21 years.