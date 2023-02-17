Philadelphia man sought for incident on SEPTA that prompted shelter-in-place at Villanova: police

article

A Delaware County police department is searching for a man wanted in connection with an incident that happened near the campus of Villanova University.

Officials with the Radnor Township Police Department say officers were dispatched to the SEPTA Route 100 line on Aldwyn Lane in the Villanova section of Radnor around 10:24 p.m. for reports of a fight involving a weapon.

According to police, a suspect displayed a gun during an altercation and then fled on foot across the Villanova University pedestrian bridge, prompting a shelter-in-place that lasted until Wednesday morning.

Officers from the Radnor Township, Villanova, SEPTA and Haverford Police Departments checked neighboring streets but could not find the suspect, per authorities.

On Thursday, police released the name and image of Ishmael Isaac Marshall, 28, of Philadelphia, who was identified as the suspect.

Officials say he is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and related offenses.

Anyone with information on Marshall's whereabouts or the incident is urged to contact the Radnor Police Department's detective unit at 610-688-5603.

Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous and he should not be approached.