Philadelphia man stabbed transgender woman who refused his advances, police say

article

A Philadelphia man is facing rape charges after police say he stabbed a transgender woman several times when she rejected his advances at a home in East Mount Airy early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, the 32-year-old victim was visiting Robert Easley at his home on the 200 block of East Montana Street around midnight. Easley, 45, allegedly tore off the victim's clothes and but she pushed him away.

Police say Easley grabbed a knife and stabbed the unnamed victim several times.

Officers were called by the victim's mother who complained about a fight on the second floor of the home. Police said the victim ran downstairs covered in blood and collapsed near the officers.

She was taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition, according to a Sunday night update from police.

Easly has been charged with attempted rape, aggravated assault, sexual assault and related offenses.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter