Philadelphia man wanted in fatal stabbing of girlfriend at hotel in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Atlantic City Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Friday night.
Police say, 59-year-old Frankie E. Lane, of Philadelphia, has been charged with murder and weapons offenses after police responded to the hotel and casino for the report of a deceased woman.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the woman suffering multiple stab wounds inside a hotel room. She was identified as Sharon Whaley, 57, of Philadelphia, Pa.
As the investigation continues, Lane is currently wanted on these charges by law enforcement.
