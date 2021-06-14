Philadelphia man wanted in fatal stabbing of girlfriend at hotel in Atlantic City

article

Atlantic City Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Friday night.

Police say, 59-year-old Frankie E. Lane, of Philadelphia, has been charged with murder and weapons offenses after police responded to the hotel and casino for the report of a deceased woman.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the woman suffering multiple stab wounds inside a hotel room. She was identified as Sharon Whaley, 57, of Philadelphia, Pa.

As the investigation continues, Lane is currently wanted on these charges by law enforcement.

