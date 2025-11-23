2025 Philadelphia Marathon: Top runners, wheelchair racers crowned
PHILADELPHIA - The 2025 Philadelphia Marathon brought thousands of runners to the city Sunday morning, filling the streets with cheers, competition and Philly hometown pride.
What we know:
In the men’s wheelchair division, Miguel Vergara, 25, of Chula Vista, California, took first place with a time of 1:44:22. The women’s wheelchair title went to Hannah Babalola, 37, of Chicago, who finished in 2:15:21.
Among the runners, Melikhaya Frans, 35, of Gqeberha, South Africa, was the top male finisher with a time of 2:13:57. Anna Oeser, 26, of Brookfield, Connecticut, led the women’s division in 2:34:55.
The marathon weekend also included half-marathon and 8K events, drawing tens of thousands of participants and spectators citywide.
Why it matters
The Philadelphia Marathon has grown into one of the premier distance-running events in the country, attracting elite international competitors while celebrating local runners and volunteers who keep the city’s racing tradition strong.
The Source: This article is based on official results from the Philadelphia Marathon.