Expand / Collapse search

2025 Philadelphia Marathon: Top runners, wheelchair racers crowned

By
Published  November 23, 2025 11:41am EST
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • Thousands of runners packed the streets for the 2025 Philadelphia Marathon.
    • Elite athletes from around the world battled chilly morning temps to claim top honors.
    • Organizers say this year’s race drew a strong field in both the professional and wheelchair divisions.

PHILADELPHIA - The 2025 Philadelphia Marathon brought thousands of runners to the city Sunday morning, filling the streets with cheers, competition and Philly hometown pride. 

What we know:

In the men’s wheelchair division, Miguel Vergara, 25, of Chula Vista, California, took first place with a time of 1:44:22. The women’s wheelchair title went to Hannah Babalola, 37, of Chicago, who finished in 2:15:21.

Among the runners, Melikhaya Frans, 35, of Gqeberha, South Africa, was the top male finisher with a time of 2:13:57. Anna Oeser, 26, of Brookfield, Connecticut, led the women’s division in 2:34:55.

The marathon weekend also included half-marathon and 8K events, drawing tens of thousands of participants and spectators citywide.

Why it matters

The Philadelphia Marathon has grown into one of the premier distance-running events in the country, attracting elite international competitors while celebrating local runners and volunteers who keep the city’s racing tradition strong.

The Source: This article is based on official results from the Philadelphia Marathon.

Philadelphia