2025 Philadelphia Marathon: Top runners, wheelchair racers crowned

Thousands of runners packed the streets for the 2025 Philadelphia Marathon. Elite athletes from around the world battled chilly morning temps to claim top honors. Organizers say this year's race drew a strong field in both the professional and wheelchair divisions.



The 2025 Philadelphia Marathon brought thousands of runners to the city Sunday morning, filling the streets with cheers, competition and Philly hometown pride.

What we know:

In the men’s wheelchair division, Miguel Vergara, 25, of Chula Vista, California, took first place with a time of 1:44:22. The women’s wheelchair title went to Hannah Babalola, 37, of Chicago, who finished in 2:15:21.

Among the runners, Melikhaya Frans, 35, of Gqeberha, South Africa, was the top male finisher with a time of 2:13:57. Anna Oeser, 26, of Brookfield, Connecticut, led the women’s division in 2:34:55.

The marathon weekend also included half-marathon and 8K events, drawing tens of thousands of participants and spectators citywide.

Why it matters

The Philadelphia Marathon has grown into one of the premier distance-running events in the country, attracting elite international competitors while celebrating local runners and volunteers who keep the city’s racing tradition strong.