Philadelphia mask mandate: Where you need to wear a mask

Masks are back in Philadelphia, but when and where you are required to wear them can be confusing.

As of this week, Philadelphia is under an indoor mask mandate that was announced after the health department noted an uptick in new COVID-19 infections. The all encompassing mandate was thrown for a loop, however, when a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate for public transportation that was recently extended by the Centers for Disease Control.

The Justice Department said Tuesday it will not appeal the federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary.

In a statement released a day after a Florida judge ended the sweeping mandate, which required face coverings on planes and trains and in transit hubs, Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said officials believe that the federal mask order was "a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health." He said it was "an important authority the Department will continue to work to preserve."

Coley said the CDC had said it would continue to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determined a mandate was necessary for public health, the Justice Department would file an appeal.

Philadelphia's indoor mask mandate

Philadelphia is currently the only major city in the United States with an indoor mask mandate. The Philadelphia Health Department reimposed the mandate on April 18 after Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole pointed out a 50% increase in new COVID-19 infections that took Philadelphia out of the ‘All Clear’ tier of its leveled response.

"Our city remains open. By wearing masks consistently we can continue to go about our daily lives and continue to take part in the life of our city without contributing to increasing transmission of COVID-19," Bettigole said.

Health officials use four key metrics, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, test positivity rates and the rate of increase in cases, to determine the move from one response tier to the next.

The tiers are listed as:

Extreme Caution: Proof of vaccination required for places that serve food or drink; masks required in indoor public places

Caution: Proof of vaccination or negative test within 24 hours for places that serve food or drink; masks required in indoor public places

Mask Precautions: No vaccine requirement for places that serve food or drink; masks required in indoor public places

All Clear: No vaccine requirement for places that serve food or drink; No mask requirement (except in schools, healthcare institutions, congregate settings, and on public transportation)

As such, masks are required inside all public indoor space in Philadelphia, including offices, restaurants, stores, and other businesses. The health department has not said when it plans to remove the requirement.

SEPTA vehicles, concourses and stations

On the day Philadelphia reimposed its indoor mask mandate, SEPTA announced that it's no longer requiring masks aboard vehicles or inside stations or concourses.

The decision came hours after a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation. The White House said the court ruling means that for now the mask order "is not in effect at this time."

SEPTA announced in a tweet Monday night that "the wearing of masks aboard SEPTA vehicles and in SEPTA stations & concourses is recommended but no longer required of customers or employees."

In a statement, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said SEPTA employees working inside offices, districts and shops within Philadelphia must continue to wear masks until further notice. This decision is in accordance with Philadelphia's indoor mask mandate, Busch said.

Philadelphia International Airport

The repeal of the nation's federal mask mandate prompted many major airlines to drop their mask requirements for passengers and employees, meaning Americans have the option to travel mask-free for the first time in two years.

Officials at the Philadelphia International Airport said passengers and employees must follow the city's indoor mask mandate while inside the airport. Once passengers board their flight they are free to remove their masks if the airline allows.

American Airline, Jetblue, Delata and Southwest Airlines are among the major airlines that have ditched mask mandates.

