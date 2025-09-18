Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker highlights progress in State of the City Address

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker delivered her State of the City address Thursday, emphasizing her administration's achievements in public safety, economic growth, and housing initiatives.

Speaking at the Union League of Philadelphia, Mayor Parker outlined the improvements made under her leadership since taking office on January 2, 2024.

What they're saying:

Mayor Parker highlighted her "Clean and Green" initiative, which has resulted in the cleaning of over 100,000 blocks and commercial corridors, towing thousands of abandoned cars, and cleaning thousands of vacant lots. She emphasized that public health and safety have been her top priorities, noting significant declines in crime rates.

Public Safety Achievements

Mayor Parker reported a 36 percent decline in homicides last year, with an additional 15 percent decrease this year. She quoted Commissioner Bethel, who stated that if current trends continue, Philadelphia could see the lowest number of homicides and shootings in over half a century.

Economic Growth and Housing

The mayor also addressed the need to support businesses and workers in the city, including proposed cuts to the city wage tax. These efforts are part of her administration's broader strategy to foster economic growth and improve living conditions for residents.

Looking Ahead

While acknowledging that there is still a lot of work to be done, Mayor Parker expressed confidence in the direction her administration is heading. She remains committed to building on the progress made and continuing to address the challenges facing Philadelphia.

As the city moves forward, Mayor Parker's focus on public safety, economic development, and community well-being aims to create a safer and more prosperous Philadelphia for all its residents.