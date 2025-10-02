Philadelphia Mayor Parker introduces new five-year plan to make Philly safer

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and her administration are unveiling a new five-year strategic plan to make Philadelphia safer.

What we know:

The plan builds off of Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel’s 100-Day report that focuses on ways to prevent gun violence, especially among the youth.

"On our current pace, Philadelphia, we should see the lowest number of homicides and shootings in Philadelphia in over 50 years," said Mayor Parker at the start of the press conference about the initiative.

While the five-year plan is not complete, the official site will include community policing initiatives, a commitment to holding criminals accountable, and working together as a city to address issues.

"Understanding that police alone cannot solve every issue and that’s why we will continue to have this holistic approach," said Commissioner Bethel.

Part of that approach includes the community’s voice.

A major portion of the plan is based on feedback they’re receiving from community sessions and through their online community survey.

"As you know, these neighborhoods are different, what Center City wants is different from what Chestnut Hill wants and what North Philly wants, so part of it is also getting on the ground and meeting folks where they are," said Commissioner Bethel.

The city is still hoping to receive more safety feedback from community members and plans to release a draft of the five-year plan, open to the public, by the start of 2026, with the final draft created by the end of February.