Philadelphia ministry holds Easter service for people in need

While many catholic churches were shuttered on Easter Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic, a Philadelphia ministry held an outdoor service for those in need.

With bottled water baptisms and contact-free communion, Chosen 300 parish held a Resurrection Day Celebration in Love Park on Sunday.

The ministry provides support year-round for anyone in need through the gospel of Jesus Christ. While the pandemic has changed how they normally operate, Pastor Brian Jenkins says attendance has tripled.

"We are not only encountering homeless people, we are also encountering people who are down on their luck," Jenkins said. "They lost their job, they got furloughed and they just don't have an answer of where am i going to get food."

Volunteers, donning the necessary personal protective equipment and subject to several health precautions, also served contact-free breakfast to those in attendance.

"We do a temperature check on the sign-in sheet there are a couple of questions to make sure they don't come in contact with coronavirus," Sherica Douglas said.

While most were able to live-stream Easter mass, Chosen 300 wanted to ensure those in need had the opportunity to celebrate Jesus's resurrection.

It’s simple just celebrate Jesus Christ getting up from the dead," Jenkins said. "And the fact that he gave us the ultimate gift which is the gift of everlasting life."

