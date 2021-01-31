Philadelphia offering $5 24-hour parking at garages in Center City during snow emergency

article

In an effort to keep roads clear during the ongoing nor'easter, Philadelphia is offering 24-hour parking for a flat rate of $5 at six garages in Center City during the snow emergency.

To take advantage of the limited-time rate, residents must pay their ticket at the Philadelphia Parking Authority management office in each garage. The following garages are participating in the offer:

AutoPark at Independence Mall - 5th & Market Streets

AutoPark at Jefferson - 10th & Ludlow Streets

AutoPark at the Fashion District - 10th & Filbert Streets

AutoPark at Old City - 2nd & Sansom Streets

Parkade on 8th - 801 Filbert Street

Philadelphia Family Court Garage - 1503-11 Arch Street - Going south on 15th Street, enter the garage on the west side just after 15th & Cherry St.

The city said it also will not enforce meters, kiosks, and time limit violations on residential blocks until the snow emergency is over.

Philadelphia issued a snow emergency on Sunday afternoon as the first flakes of the powerful nor'easter began to fall. The declaration means all cars parked on snow emergency routes must be moved to allow plows to keep roads cleared. Vehicles should also park as far away from street corners as possible to allow plows to make tight turns.

More information on which roads are considered snow emergency routes can be found here. City officials say vehicles left on snow emergency routes will be moved and residents will have to call 215-686-7669 to find their car.

Philadelphia's Streets Department is prepared for the snow with 400 pieces of equipment and 50,000 tons of salt. The department has been brining roads since Friday in preparation for the storm. Plows will start with emergency routes and primary roads before moving on to residential and secondary streets.

