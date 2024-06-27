Philadelphia officer shoots, kills charging pit bull reported as 'vicious' dog

A dog is dead after a police officer-involved shooting in West Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

The officer and his partner responded to a call for a "vicious dog" on the 6100 block of West Colombia Avenue.

Police say they were immediately alerted to an aggressive animal that started charging at one of the officers.

He fired his weapon multiple times, striking the pit bull, according to authorities.

The dog ran off, and was later found dead in the rear of a property.

Police are still searching for the dog's owner.

The discharging officer, a 6-year veteran, has been placed on administrative duty pending investigation.