Rita's robbery: Woman sought for threatening to shoot employees in Montgomery County

Rockledge police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect as they warn local businesses of late-night robberies.

The community is on high alert after Rita's Water Ice on Huntingdon Pike was targeted Monday around 9:30 p.m.

Employees told officers a woman gave them a note demanding money before threatening to shoot them if they didn't hand it over.

"No gun nor a weapon of any kind was displayed," police said.

She fled with an undetermined amount of cash, possibly in an unknown vehicle.

Following a search of the area, police conducted in-person foot patrols and property and area checks to alert businesses about the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.