Teen targeted, ambushed in deadly shooting, innocent bystander injured: police

A double shooting becomes a homicide investigation as an 18-year-old was gunned down on a Summerdale street.

"The crime scene consists of at least 31 spent shell casings," said Inspector D.F. Pace with Philadelphia Police.

Shots were fired at the intersection of North Foulkrod and Summerdale Avenue. Police say the gunmen targeted and ambushed the 18-year-old victim who died at Einstein Hospital.

"He was shot from a very, very close distance and he was in fact targeted," said Inspector Pace.

It happened around 5:40 Wednesday evening. Police say the shooters drove up, got out of a dark-colored SUV and shot the teen throughout his body. A pool of blood and clothing remained on the corner hours later as homicide detectives processed the scene.

"We know at least two shooters were involved," said Inspector Pace.

A man who did not want to be identified says he drove through that intersection just seconds before and heard something hit the back of his car as he got about thirty feet away.

"I kept on going because I thought it was a rock but when I got home, I checked and it was a bullet hole and I’m like wow," said the man. He says he then saw on the news what happened and came back to the scene to let police know. That's also when he found out someone was killed by the gunfire.

"Imagine I would have got out just to check. I probably would've gotten hit too," he said.

Police say a 64-year-old man walking in the area at the time of the shooting was also hit in the arm by a stray bullet.

He was taken to Einstein and police say he's expected to be ok.

The gunmen got away. Police are checking the area for surveillance video, including a convenience store that closed early following the shooting.

"That's bad man. This is crazy. You can't even go nowhere. A shootout everywhere," said the man whose car sustained a bullet hole.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.