New Jersey mother accused of murdering her 1-year-old and 3-year-old children

A New Jersey mother is facing murder charges in the deaths of her two children, who prosecutors say were both drowned and one stabbed.

Naomi Elkins, 27, was arrested Tuesday in the alleged killing of her 1-year-old and 3-year-old children at a home on Shenandoah Drive in Lakewood.

Ocean County prosecutors say medics responded to the property just after 4 p.m. and attempted to revive the children, but both died at the scene.

Investigators later discovered that both children were drowned, and the 1-year-old was stabbed, prosecutors said in a press release Wednesday.

"Continuing investigation revealed that Elkins was responsible for the deaths of both of her children," the release read.

Elkins was charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

She was taken to Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing.