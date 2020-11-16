Philadelphia officials to impose new restrictions due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to announce "changes to restrictions" on businesses and activities in the city on Monday amid a rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

On Friday, the city reported 1,1,58 news cases, plus 30 new probable cases from rapid tests. The city also reached a new high in terms of a seven-day average in cases earlier in the week.

The positivity rate is up, too. Last Monday's rate of 16.6 percent was the highest recorded in the city since May.

"We must do everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Philadelphia," Kenney tweeted, in response to the latest numbers. "Specific details are still being finalized, but we plan to announce changes to restrictions on Monday, November 16."

Rumors of what those restrictions may include have swirled on social media, as some businesses prepare for bad news.

Most expect things like in-person dining, retail, and perhaps businesses like gyms to be impacted by the new restrictions.

The city's health department said it's "using data gleaned from investigations of positive cases to ensure that any restrictions implemented can address a specific route of spread."

A press conference has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday. You can watch it live on FOX 29, FOX29.com and in the FOX 29 News app.

