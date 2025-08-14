SEPTA service cuts move forward after failing to secure crucial funding

The Brief SEPTA plans to slash 32 bus routes, shorten 16 others, and reduce other services. SEPTA will enact a fare increase in September and launch another batch of service cuts in January. The service cuts will go into effect Aug. 24, which is the day before the first day of school in Philadelphia.



Faced with a $213M budget crisis, SEPTA will move forward with sweeping service cuts after the deadline has past to secure crucial funding from Pennsylvania leaders.

What we know:

The deadline for SEPTA to find funding before being forced to cut services arrived on Thursday with no impending solution.

Pennsylvania's Democratic House committee said no to a budget amendment passed by the state senate that would have provided SEPTA with funding for two years.

The plan, passed by a party line vote of 27-22, would have provided $1.2 billion earmarked for future capital projects from the Public Transportation Trust Fund to pay for transit and other road projects.

SEPTA Service Cuts

SEPTA plans to slash 32 bus routes, shorten 16 others, and reduce service on 88 Bus, Metro, and Regional Rail lines beginning August 24.

Starting in September, SEPTA plans to increase pay-per-ride fares to $2.90. The cost of a Monthly TransPass will increase from $96 to $116.

Another batch of service cuts could happen in January when five regional rail lines are discontinued and 18 more bus routes are eliminated.

The transit authority will also institute a 9 p.m. curfew on remaining Metro and Regional Rail services.

What they're saying:

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro urged state lawmakers to find a solution to the budget crisis, calling it a "Pennsylvania issue."

"Don't let anybody tell you that this is a Philadelphia issue or a Pittsburgh issue: It's a Commonwealth of Pennsylvania issue," he said.

Shapiro spoke alongside SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer claimed the service cuts will impact more than just SEPTA riders.

"For tens of thousands of riders, SEPTA will no longer be a viable option," Sauer said.