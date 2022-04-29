Philadelphia opens Delaware River Trail, along the riverfront at Penn's Landing

article

There is a new trail along the Delaware riverfront.

Philadelphia City leaders joined the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation in Penn’s Landing to dedicate and officially open the Delaware River Trail Friday morning.

The three-mile long path is a major part of the master plan for central Delaware, aiming to develop the waterfront with neighboring communities.

The Central Delaware is plan for flexible development along Philadelphia’s riverfront between Pennsport and Port Richmond. It is the hope of city officials to develop this six-mile stretch into a thriving core of businesses, entertainment and space for outdoor enthusiast along the river.

Newly opened Delaware River Trail.

The Delaware River Trail is the city’s step on the path to that vision.