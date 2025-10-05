Philadelphia pedestrian dies after being hit by car on West Girard Ave

The Brief A female pedestrian was struck and killed on the 4000 block of W Girard Ave. The incident occurred early in the morning, with the pedestrian pronounced dead at 3:03 a.m. The driver remained on the scene and was not under the influence.



A female pedestrian on W Girard Ave lost her life after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday morning.

What we know:

According to police, the female pedestrian was pronounced dead at 3:03 a.m. following the incident. The driver involved in the collision stayed on the scene and was confirmed not to be driving under the influence.

Authorities are working to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause and any contributing factors.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the pedestrian or provided further details on how the event unfolded. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Residents in the area are concerned about pedestrian safety and are urging for more measures to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.