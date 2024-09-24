Philadelphia pizzeria named one of the best in the world by Italian survey

Great news for Philly pizza lovers; you don't have to travel far to grab a top-tier slice!

Pizzeria Beddia on Lee Street was recently named in the 50 Top Pizzas' "Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the World."

The Italian website gave the Fishtown pizza shop the No. 13 spot, beating out dozens of pizzerias in Italy.

It was also ranked third in the United States!

FOX 29's Bob Kelly stopped by Pizzeria Beddia to get a taste of everything from tomato pie to crispy pepperoni.

Owner Joe Beddia says you can even experiment with your own custom toppings!