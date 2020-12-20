Philadelphia police ask public's help finding missing 17-year-old boy

article

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year-old boy.

Jaheim Everette was last seen on Friday, December 18th on the 6500 block of Grays Avenue.

He is 5 feet 6 inches, 120 pounds, with a thin build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black jacket, black/silver dog leash type chain with master lock on it.

Anyone with any information on Jaheim's whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.