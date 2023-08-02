Philadelphia police, city leaders walk for peace in neighborhood rocked by tragedy

Philadelphia city leaders are calling for an end to the violence in order to save our streets.

Philadelphia Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, members of the police department and community leaders offered support to the Graduate Hospital neighborhood, where 18-year-old Sadiq Dove was murdered at the corner of 17th and Christian streets a little over a week ago, after leaving the YMCA.

"Young people have way too much access to guns and, so you have the Christian Street YMCA where young people are having a good time, supposed to be a safe zone, right? And, you have a young man murdered with his counselor in the same area," Johnson stated.

The contingent going door to door handing out literature and trying to reassure residents following the tragedy.

Sonja Paris has lived on Christian Street over 20 years and says the "Peace Not Guns" walk gives her a sense of security.

"Too many Black lives being taken by Black lives and it’s just enough," Paris stated. "I just hope you know that things get better. It has to get better."

Video from a Ring camera capturing the frightening moments after the shooting as folks ran for their lives.

"It happened right there," resident Colin Hunsberger said.

The deadly shooting was just feet from Hunsberger’s doorstep. He admits it’s rattled the neighborhood, but still feels safe. "Them just coming out here and showing their appreciation – it’s nice."

"We are doing what we can to make sure the places that are supposed to be deemed safe for our community members, our young people, who are most vulnerable, are just that. Safe," Philadelphia Police commissioner Outlaw stated.

David Bradford lives nearby on 16th Street. "It’s good to see they’re out here. I’d just like to see a regular presence. Officers outside of cars, walking in the neighborhood."