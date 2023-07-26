Police: 18-year-old killed in South Philadelphia ambush shooting

article

Authorities say an 18-year-old was killed when he was ambushed by a trio of gunmen on a Philadelphia street Wednesday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 900 block of South 17th Street around 7 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police found an 18-year-old man with several gunshot wounds throughout his body and brought him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died.

Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters at the crime scene the victim was walking down the street when he was ambushed by three gunmen who exited a gray Dodge SUV.

One of the gunman was armed with what Pace described as a "high-powered rifle" and the other two shooters used handguns.

Police believe all three shooters continued firing at the victim after he fell to the ground. They jumped back in the SUV and fled the scene before police arrived, Pace said.

Authorities are investigating the possibility that a shooting incident on the 1700 block of Nappa Street where a home shot at six times is related.

No arrests have been made in either incident. Police have not shared a description of the shooters.