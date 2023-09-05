Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw resigning after nearly four years

article

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is resigning three and a half years after stepping in to lead the city's police department.

Outlaw, Philadelphia's first black female police commissioner, will step down on September 22 to take on a new position as a deputy security chief at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, according to a statement from Mayor James Kenney.

"It has been my honor and privilege to serve during Mayor Kenney’s administration and alongside each member of the Philadelphia Police Department," Outlaw said. "The hard work, resilience, and professionalism of our force is truly commendable.

Her resignation comes as Philadelphia police continues to face criticism for the rise of deadly gun violence plaguing the streets of the city, and just months before Mayor Kenney is set to leave office.

"Commissioner Outlaw has worked relentlessly for three and a half years during an unprecedented era in our city and a number of crisis situations, and she deserves praise for her commitment to bring long-overdue reform to the Department after years of racism and gender discrimination prior to her appointment," Kenney stated in a release.

She leaves after a bumpy three years on the job that began just before the pandemic lockdowns and was quickly followed by intense protests that broke out in Philadelphia and across the country in the summer of 2020 over the police killing of Black people.

The Mayor has appointed Outlaw's First Deputy John M. Stanford, Jr. to interim Police Commissioner.