Delaware man charged with 2 gas station armed robberies, escaping police chase

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The Brief Delaware State Police arrested Michael Reynolds of Wilmington in connection with multiple armed robberies. Reynolds allegedly held up at least two stores in New Castle County earlier this month. Police allegedly chased Reynolds after the second robbery, but the driver managed to get away.



A Wilmington man was arrested and charged in connection with three armed robberies in New Castle County earlier this month, police announced.

What we know:

Michael Reynolds was charged on Friday with eight felonies, including three counts each of robbery and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, according to the Delaware State Police.

The first robbery happened on May 3, at a Shore Stop on South Old Baltimore Pike in Newark. According to police, Reynolds walked into the store around 8:15 p.m., armed with a knife and wearing a mask. He demanded money from the clerk, police said, then walked off.

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The next robbery happened less than 24 hours later. Around 7:30 p.m. Reynolds is accused of doing the same thing at a Shell gas station on New Castle Avenue in New Castle. Police say he walked in with a knife and demanded money from the cash register.

After this robbery, officers were able to identify the suspect's car, a white Ford Taurus, and appeared to find it in Wilmington. Officers tried to chase the car, but the driver got away. Police found the car abandoned.

Reynolds was arrested shortly after that. Once in custody, police said they connected Reynolds to "additional incidents" New Castle County that are currently under investigation.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what those other incidents were.