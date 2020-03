The Fraternal Order of Police has opened a memorial fund in honor of their fallen colleague at the Philadelphia Police and Fire Federal Credit Union. Anyone wishing to donate to this fund can simply reach out to the credit union at the following;

Philadelphia Police and Fire Federal Credit Union

(PFFCU)Corporal James R. O’Connor IV Memorial Fund

901 Arch St.

Philadelphia Pa 19107

215-931-0300

800-228-8801