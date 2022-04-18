Philadelphia Police Department appoints first Chief Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer

article

The Philadelphia Police Department announced the newest member of its executive team on Monday in an historic appointment of a new position.

Leslie Marant will be joining the police department as Chief Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer. The position has been established to oversee diversity and inclusion efforts throughout the department.

The lifelong Philadelphian is a Temple University graduate who has over 20 years of service with the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania as a staff attorney.

Marant is the former Chief of Staff for Universal Education Company as well as the former Chief Counsel to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission. These positions allowed her to focus on enforcing state laws that prohibit discrimination in employment, education, housing and public accommodations.

Aside from her professional positions, Marant is also a public health advocate within her community and she partnered with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to create the Philadelphia Health Justice Summit.

"Her experience in both the private and public sector will provide insight into best practices while strengthening the PPD’s mission of transparency, accountability, and equity within our organization," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

The department said Marant will focus on implementing equity and inclusion programs as they continue to build trust within the communities they serve.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter