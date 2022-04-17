Violence continues as 4 men are injured in Fairhill shooting, police say
FAIRHILL - A violent weekend with shootings across Philadelphia continues unabated Sunday evening.
Philadelphia police are investigating a quadruple shooting in the Fairhill neighborhood.
Officials said officers were called to the 2800 block of Orkney Street around 6 p.m. for a reported shooting.
Three men were injured after a shooting in Fairhill. Philadelphia police block Orkney Street in the aftermath.
Responding officers found a 38-year-old man, a 53-year-old man and a 33-year-old man all suffering gunshot wounds to their legs.
The men were taken to a nearby hospital and placed in stable condition.
A fourth man, 21-years-old, was also shot. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
Police are actively investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made.
This comes on the heels of a violent weekend, beginning Thursday night, with shootings occurring throughout the entire weekend.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: At least 16 people shot, 4 dead in separate shootings across Philadelphia over the weekend
- 5 dead, more than a dozen hurt after spate of shootings across Philadelphia Thursday, Friday
- 3-year-old shot in finger during horseplay with older relative, police say
- Family, friends gather to rally for community leader shot during carjacking in Oxford Circle
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement