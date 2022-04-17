Violence continues as 4 men are injured in Fairhill shooting, police say

article

A violent weekend with shootings across Philadelphia continues unabated Sunday evening.

Philadelphia police are investigating a quadruple shooting in the Fairhill neighborhood.

Officials said officers were called to the 2800 block of Orkney Street around 6 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Three men were injured after a shooting in Fairhill. Philadelphia police block Orkney Street in the aftermath.

Responding officers found a 38-year-old man, a 53-year-old man and a 33-year-old man all suffering gunshot wounds to their legs.

The men were taken to a nearby hospital and placed in stable condition.

A fourth man, 21-years-old, was also shot. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Police are actively investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made.

This comes on the heels of a violent weekend, beginning Thursday night, with shootings occurring throughout the entire weekend.

