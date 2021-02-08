Philadelphia police gather to remember veteran officer who passed away from COVID-19

Philadelphia police gathered Monday to honor the memory of Officer Tab Ali who passed away from COVID-19 in November.

5th District officers, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Mayor Jim Kenny, and more came together in Roxborough to remember him.

Philadelphia Police Officer Tab Ali

Ali was a 25-year veteran of the department and spent the last 17 years on the 5th District’s bike patrol.

"Tab's kindness, dedication, and zeal for providing service for others will be forever remembered and he will forever remain in our hearts," Philadelphia Police Department Captain Malachi Jones said.

The Local FOP says they will create a plaque in his honor.

