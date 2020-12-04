2 veteran Philadelphia police officers die from COVID-19

The Philadelphia Police Department is mourning the loss of two veteran members of the force who passed away from COVID-19.

The department on Friday announced the deaths of Captain Frank Milillo and officer Tab Ali died.

Captain Frank Milillo and officer Tab Ali tragically passed away from coronavirus, Philadelphia police confirmed.

Milillo was described by fellow officer Derrick Wood as a "respected veteran and commanding officer" and a "dedicated family man."

Ali was a 25-year veteran who patrolled the city's 5th district which covers the Manayunk area.

Both men will be sorely missed by family, friends and the community.

