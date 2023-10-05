Philadelphia police impound dozens of ATVs, dirt bikes as part of 2-day crackdown

Authorities in Philadelphia impounded dozens of ATVs and dirt bikes Thursday as part of a two-day crackdown to rid the streets of the unlawful vehicles.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that police used a helicopter to stalk dirt bikes and ATV from above, and alerted officers on the ground of their locations.

Police waited for the riders to park, or stop for food or fuel, then moved in to confiscate the illegal vehicle. The effort yielded trailers-full of ATVs and dirt bikes.

Keeley was there with police as officers impounded several the all-terrain vehicles and handed out hefty tickets to the vehicle's owners worth up to $2k.

Some of the vehicles, according to Keeley, had the Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN Number) scratched off, leading police to suspect the vehicle was stolen.

It's unknown at this time exactly how many vehicles were impounded by police. Keeley reports the confiscated vehicles will eventually be crushed at a local junkyard.

The overwhelming crackdown on ATVs and dirt bikes comes just days after a biker was recorded kicking in a driver's windshield during an argument in Center City.

Along with ATVs and dirt bikes, city leaders and police have been putting forth effort to stop illegal car meet-ups that have turned violent and chaotic.