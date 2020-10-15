Philadelphia police investigate multiple carjackings

Philadelphia police are investigating multiple carjackings throughout the city in a little over a week.

Dorothy McCausland was on guard as she pulled up to a corner deli in Port Richmond Thursday.

"I'm afraid that's gonna happen. I'll get jumped, beat up, something like that," she said.

It's the same deli where surveillance cameras caught six armed men on video as they climbed into a 21-year-old driver's unlocked car and took his vehicle Monday just before 6 p.m.

"Once he came out of the store, he observed three males sitting in his back seat. He was then approached by three more males who forced him into the car at gunpoint," East Detectives Lt. Robert Brockenbrough said.

There were two more carjackings overnight in nearby Kensington where police say three suspects took a vehicle at gunpoint, then crashed it at Rorer and Clearfield streets.

Police believe that carjacking may be tied to another attempted carjacking a few minutes earlier at E Street and Indiana Avenue. No injuries were reported in either case.

