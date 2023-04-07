Philadelphia police investigate shooting in Kensington that critically injured 30-year-old man
KENSINGTON - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on a Kensington street.
Officials say the man was shot a number of times across his body Friday afternoon, around 1:15, on the 3100 block of F Street, in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.
Police rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
Officials say police are actively working the investigation, though no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.