Philadelphia police investigate shooting in Kensington that critically injured 30-year-old man

A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on a Kensington street.

Officials say the man was shot a number of times across his body Friday afternoon, around 1:15, on the 3100 block of F Street, in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

Police rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Officials say police are actively working the investigation, though no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

