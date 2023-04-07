Police offering $20k for information on suspect sought in deadly Logan shooting

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with the death of a Delaware County man in Philadelphia last month.

According to police, the fatal shooting occurred on the 4900 block of N Broad Street on March 8 at 9:41 p.m.

According to officials, 37-year-old Frank Pralour of Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest on the corner.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says police transported Pralour to Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of the shooting, which shows the suspect pulling out a weapon and shooting.

Authorities say the suspect was last seen running south on N Broad Street towards Rockland Street.

The Philadelphia Police Department is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information can call the homicide unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip.