Philadelphia police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Kensington

Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly hit and run in Kensington.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Monday on the 600 block of East Allegheny Avenue.

A 31-year-old man was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle that kept going. The victim was later identified as Jamal Willie Jackson.

So far, there's no description of the vehicle that fled the scene.

