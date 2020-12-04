Philadelphia police officer injured following chase

article

A Philadelphia police officer is expected to be okay after being injured following a chase.

It started in Southwest Philadelphia as a car stop on 60th and Baltimore Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

At some point, the driver took off and crashed his vehicle a short distance away. Police say he fled on foot and was later apprehended.

The officer was taken to the hospital but is expected to be treated and released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

