Philadelphia police officers honored after saving 4 people from burning Mayfair home

Eight heroes with the Philadelphia Police Department 15th District were honored for their heroic actions in a ceremony recognizing how they worked together to save four people from a rowhome on fire. Police Officer Gary Mercado, a 15-year veteran of the force, is one of them.

"It’s great to be recognized for something that you did for the community," said Officer Mercado. With his wife and two sons alongside him Wednesday evening, he recalled December 7th of last year, on the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in Mayfair, and the lives he helped save.

"Obviously, catch the baby which was my proud moment because…(You’re a dad). Yes. So, catching the baby and then helping to assist catching the mother as well," he said.

His wife Isabelle is proud.

"He loves what he does and it’s not an easy task, as a wife. Every day he walks out that door, there’s a sense that he could not come home back to me. But he makes it, and he really loves what he does," she said.

Police Officer Nicholas Travaline is humble and appreciative of the recognition.

"It’s not just something I do or these six officers. It’s the entire Philadelphia Police Department," he said standing next to his wife, Amy, and his son.

State Representative Jared Solomon organized the ceremony.

"It’s an honor to lift up the work of folks who serve our community every day and, many days, completely unrecognized. But today we change that a bit," he said.

Officer Mercado also says he’s proud of what they were able to do for the family following the fire.

"This is their lowest point. It’s during Christmas time. They lost a house. As a 15th District together, we were able to get toys, clothes and get reacquainted with the family to give them all this, to show them that we care about you," he said.