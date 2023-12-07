Infant, firefighter, police among 7 injured in raging rowhome fire in Mayfair: officials
PHILADELPHIA - A rowhome was fully engulfed in flames Thursday morning, leaving seven people injured as crews battled to get the fire under control.
The blaze erupted inside the home on the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in the city's Mayfair neighborhood around 8 a.m.
SKYFOX was live over the scene as firefighters attempted to vent the roof of the home.
Flames could also be seen raging from the windows.
Fire officials say seven people were injured during the fire, including 3 adults, one infant, one firefighter and two police officers.
"Two people jumped from windows on the second floor to escape the fire, and police officers rescued two additional people from inside - one adult and one infant."
They were all treated at the scene, then taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Officials have yet to release a cause for the fire.