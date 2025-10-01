Philadelphia police roll out new midnight-blue uniforms

After decades of Philadelphia Police officers wearing a powder blue uniform shirt, on Wednesday they unveiled a major change—midnight-blue uniform shirts.

What they're saying:

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel says the change reflects their history, as they wore midnight-blue for more than a century before the powder blue came in the 1970s, and their mission of unity moving forward.

"It has moved to this uniform that unifies us as an organization, makes us look professional, makes us look like we’re ready for the work," he says.

The change cost taxpayers $1.3 million.

The city says Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration used unspent funds from last year’s police department budget to pay for it.

"Part of this is about them as well building their morale. This city invested in them and gave us the funds to buy these uniforms, making them know they’re valued in this work," says Commissioner Bethel.

The commissioner says the new uniform also has a different fit and style and will blend better with their newly purchased low-carrying vests. He says the powder blue will still be used for certain events, but he’s pushing back against the notion the new color is "less friendly."

"The color doesn’t make the individual, it’s who we are and how we act in that uniform," he says.

FOP President Roosevelt Poplar said he also supports the new direction.

"Some of the powder blue uniforms they were a little dingy, a little dirty, a little worn out," he says. "I think the new uniforms they look really professional, I’ve seen them, I’ve seen officers wearing them as of today, they look really good in them, I would respect that a lot more."

The new uniforms have received mixed opinions from residents.

Lee Roberts, a Philadelphian for 70 years, says he isn’t big on change, but he supports this move.

"If you’re asking my opinion, yeah I like it, I do," he says. "It has more of an authority look to it, like I am now a police officer, it has that distinct look to it."

Eve, who works near police headquarters, says she is concerned the new uniforms do not stick out enough.

"It’s dark, it’s hard for me to tell. Imagine that at night, I’m just going to think it’s a regular person walking around," she says.

Bethel argued that most officers wear dark jackets during the wintertime, and during that time, the powder blue is rarely seen in public.

The department says the transition to the new uniform will continue in phases. Members who have not received them yet will continue to wear the powder blue shirts.