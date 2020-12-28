Philadelphia police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

article

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old girl.

Ijhanae Chase was last seen at 12:30 A.M on Monday, December 28th on the 9000 block of Convent Avenue.

She is 5 feet 7 incches, 100 lbs., thin build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a green Philadelphia Eagles hoodie.

Anyone with any information on Ijhanae's whereabouts is asked to please contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or 911