Philadelphia police searching for missing man from Mayfair

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Mayfair.

Howard Peace, 56, was last seen on the 6300 block of Harbison Avenue on Tuesday, June 15 around 3 p.m.

He is 5-foot-5, 190 lbs., heavy build. He was last seen wearing grey shorts, light blue polo shirt and blue cross.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact Northeast Detectives Division at 215-686-3153 or 911.

