Philadelphia police seek 3 suspects in North Philly armed carjacking

Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying three males in connection with an armed carjacking in North Philadelphia.

Officials say the incident happened on the 1600 block of North 15th Street January 19th, around 7:45 in the evening.

A 33-year-old woman was delivering food at the location when the three males, all thought to be teenagers, came up to the woman.

One of the three pulled a knife on the woman and then took her keys, according to authorities.

The suspects then took off in her car.

Officials describe the three:

Suspect #1 was wearing sunglasses, a dark balaclava, a black "Under Armour" sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Suspect #2 was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt with lettering on the right side of the hood, both sleeves and a graphic on the front. He had on light-color pants and black shoes.

Suspect #3 was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt with a graphic on the back and the letters "HMBL," the word "STAY" on the right side of the hood, the letters "HMBL" on the right side of the hood, light-colored pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the three are asked to not approach them, but to contact 911 immediately. Additionally, anyone with information should contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3047 or 3048 and speak with Detective Waring or Detective Callahan.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.