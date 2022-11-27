Philadelphia police seek missing 6-year-old West Philly girl and her missing, endangered father

article

Philadelphia police are asking for help locating a missing 6-year-old girl and her 41-year-old father.

According to authorities, 6-year-old Zaniyah Stewart was last seen early Sunday morning, about 3 a.m., on the 300 block of North 61st Street, in West Philadelphia. Her dad, 41-year-old Matthew Stewart is also missing and considered by police to be a missing, endangered person.

Zaniyah is described as 3’0" and weighing about 32 pounds. She has a very small build and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a cream-colored sweatshirt, with yellow and green lines on the front, navy blue jacket with pink lining and black rhinestone boots. Her hair was done in four puffy buns.

Matthew Stewart is 5'6" and weighs 160 pounds. He has dreadlocks, a beard and a mustache. He was last seen wearing multicolored clothes, a black jacket with fur and black knee-high boots.

Officials say it’s possible she could have been seen with her dad in the area of 56th and Market Street or on the 1200 block of North 59th Street.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Zaniyah’s or Matthew's whereabouts to contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or dial 911.