Philadelphia police seek public's help finding missing man

article

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 56-year-old man.

Troy Knight was last seen on Monday, Dec. 21 at approximately 2:00 p.m. on the 3200 block of Baring Street.

He is 5 feet 9 inches, 140 pounds, with a thin build, dark brown complexion, brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue jeans.

She frequents the area of 8th and Cambria Streets.

Anyone with any information on Troy's whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.