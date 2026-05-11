Philadelphia prepares for 2026 FIFA World Cup with stadium makeover, Fan Fest at Lemon Hill

The Brief The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in 30 days, with Philadelphia among the 16 North American host cities. Lincoln Financial Field is being transformed into "Philadelphia Stadium" and will host 6 matches. The FIFA Fan Fest at Lemon Hill will run all 39 days of the tournament, with free entry but encouraged registration.



Preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are in full swing across North America, and Philadelphia is making major changes as one of the 16 host cities, according to FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell.

Philadelphia’s stadium gets a World Cup makeover

What we know:

Lincoln Financial Field is being renamed "Philadelphia Stadium" for the World Cup, and workers are removing sponsorship signage and sections of seats to accommodate the international event. Workers are also power washing seats to prepare for fans from around the world.

Tony Leonard, VP of Grounds for the Philadelphia Eagles, said, "This is Kentucky Blue grass…field this was seeded last fall over in Hammonton at Tuckahoe turf farm."

Leonard has spent nearly six years planning the installation of 2 acres of South Jersey turf for the tournament.

Frank Gumienny, Chief Operating Officer for the Eagles, said, "I expect to have a fury of an Eagles stadium in here. And look the biggest thing is people are watching the best athletes in the world. The absolute top of the top and I think Philadelphia being a sports town appreciates the best of the best."

Philadelphia will host six matches in South Philadelphia, with the first match between Ivory Coast and Ecuador scheduled for June 14.

FIFA Fan Fest and citywide preparations

Why you should care:

The FIFA Fan Fest on Lemon Hill will be open for all 39 days of the World Cup, offering a free event where fans can gather, though registration is encouraged.

Meg Kane of Philadelphia Soccer 2026 said, "Deliveries have started to begin at Lemon Hill for things to be built and installation. We are building a festival, a massive village if you will at Lemon Hill."

Leonard said, "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity here and not many people get to be a part of it. And to be one of 16 stadiums between Canada, Mexico and the US it’s pretty special."

FIFA officials are set to take control of the stadium this Friday.

The transformation of the stadium and the city signals a major international moment for Philadelphia, with fans, teams and celebrations expected from around the world.

What we don't know:

Details about additional events, transportation changes, or security measures for the World Cup in Philadelphia have not been announced.